Roland Arkell



1. North American gold vesta case

This rare late-19th century North American gold and black enamel vesta case, with bright-engraved decoration, includes the word Eureka – a reference to the San Francisco Gold Rush of 1859.

The cover is inset with a panel of quartz bearing grains of gold. It is unmarked but was probably made by Shreve & Co of San Francisco c.1865-75. At Lawrences of Crewkerne on July 21 it has an estimate of £400-600.

View and bid for this 19th century North American gold vesta case via thesaleroom.com.

2. Royal presentation silver cigarette case

A royal presentation silver cigarette case and accompanying letter from George VI to Lionel Logue is guided at £4000-6000 in the Woolley & Wallis auction on July 22-23.

The letter dated May 17, 1937, and written from Windsor Castle, begins: “The Queen and I have just viewed the film of our Coronation, and I could not wait to send you a few lines to thank you again for your hard work in helping me prepare for the great day.”

Logue, an Australian, was George VI’s speech therapist (portrayed in the 2010 film The King’s Speech by Geoffrey Rush). This letter was sent five days after the coronation.

The (13cm) long case by The Goldsmiths and Silversmiths Company, London 1936, is applied with the Royal cipher of George VI in gold.

This lot has a provenance to Lionel Logue (1880-1953), his brother Herbert (1883- 1954), Charles McGowan and Sons in 1953, then by family descent to the current owner. View and bid for this royal presentation silver cigarette case via thesaleroom.com.

3. Wittelsbach dynasty seal

An 18th century seal with the coat of arms of Frederick Michael, Count Palatine of ZweibruckenBirkenfield (1724-67) is up for auction at Fellows. Frederick Michael, a member of the Wittelsbach dynasty, was the father of King Maximilian I Joseph of Bavaria.

The seal has an estimate of £1000-1500 in the July 23 Fine Jewellery sale in Birmingham, Fellows’ first public auction in four months.

The Georgian 18ct gold carved bloodstone seal comes with a fitted DS Lavender case, with the elegant carved coat of arms on the front of the piece.

Frederick Michael was initially Palatine Field Marshal and later, in his role of Imperial Field Marshal. He was commander-in-chief in the Seven Years War against Frederick the Great.

View and bid for this 18th century seal via thesaleroom.com.

4. Grayson Perry tapestry

Ewbank’s will be offering this limited-edition tapestry by Grayson Perry as part of the Fine & Contemporary Art Auction on July 23. Consigned by a private collector, Comfort Blanket dates to 2014 and comes from an edition of around 50.

It was made as part of the giant 26ft 3in x 9ft 10in (8 x 3m) tapestry Perry designed for the National Portrait Gallery show Who are you?.

This 5ft 7in x 4ft 5in (1.7 x 1.35m) unframed section shows a British citizen surrounded by ‘core values’ and institutions. It is estimated at £1000-2000.

View and bid for this Grayson Perry tapestry via thesaleroom.com.

5. Coaching knife

The multi-bladed coaching knife made by Victorian cutler Butler of Sheffield includes tools for leather repair, coach door keys and a corkscrew. This example has a guide of £150-200 at Taylors in Montrose on July 23-24.

View and bid for this coaching knife via thesaleroom.com.