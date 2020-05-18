Roland Arkell



1. Mortice lock

Stacey’s will offer a single-owner collection of locks and keys in Rayleigh in Essex on May 19.

This Chubb mortice lock is a salesman’s sample with the mechanism visible through a cut-away panel. Estimate £80-120. View and bid for this salesman's lock sample via thesaleroom.com.

2. Satsuma box

This fine Meiji period Satsuma reticulated box and cover is signed for Ryozan. The 5½in (14cm) box, with its lacquered hardwood stand, is decorated with flower-shaped cartouche panels of figures by a lake scene and ducks on a pond.

The estimate is £1000-2000 at Gardiner Houlgate in Corsham near Bath on May 21. View and bid for this Satsuma box via thesaleroom.com.

3. Zulu War medal

The Dix Noonan Webb live online auction of Orders, Decorations, Medals and Militaria on May 21 includes a rare ‘Intombi River’ casualty Zulu War medal estimated at £5000-6000.

It was given posthumously to Private Henry Lodge, one of 61 men of the 80th Foot killed when overwhelmed by several hundred Zulus at Meyers Drift on the Intombi River on March 12, 1879. This little-known incident of the Zulu Wars was overshadowed by the enormity of the casualties at Isandhlwana two months earlier.

View and bid for this Zulu War medal via thesaleroom.com.

4. Welsh embroidered panel

It is rare to know the name of the hand that created a Stuart needlework. According to an extensive inscription verso, this 10 x 13in (25 x 32cm) embroidered silk panel depicting Charles II dispensing the Judgment of Solomon was worked by the ‘maiden daughter’ Bridget Pryce of Montgomeryshire.

It documents its descent through the Pryce family of Newtown Hall and its later journey to Northamptonshire.

The needlework carries hopes of £1000-1500 at Michael Bowman in Newton Abbot on May 23.

View and bid for this Welsh embroidered panel via thesaleroom.com.

5. Feline vesta case

A modern silver vesta case designed as a cat’s head with a ribbon round its neck has hallmarks for London 1990. The guide is £60-90 at Richard Winterton in Lichfield on May 19-21.

View and bid for this cat-shaped vesta case via thesaleroom.com.

6. Delft wine bottle

Dreweatts in Newbury is returning to the rostrum with a series of live online sales replacing events cancelled in March.

This 7in (18cm) dated London delft wine bottle inscribed Claret and dated 1642 has a paper label for the Warren Collection – source of much of the English delft in the Ashmolean Museum, Oxford.

Consigned from the estate of Christopher and Rosemary Warren, it has an estimate of £1500-2500 as part of the sale of Fine Furniture, Sculpture, Carpets and Ceramics on May 18.

View and bid for this delft wine bottle via thesaleroom.com.