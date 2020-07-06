Roland Arkell



1. Arts & Crafts crucifix

This Arts & Crafts brass and enamel crucifix (above) is by leading metalworker William Bainbridge Reynolds (1855-1935). Standing 2ft 7in (77cm) high, it is inscribed verso Hac Xmin Gratiam, Henrici Irvingi, Becket AD MDCCCXCIII, Inventit Atqve Fabricavit W Bainbridge Reynolds.

The inscription is a reference to the actor-theatre manager Henry Irving (1838-1905) who played the title role in Becket by Alfred, Lord Tennyson, at the Lyceum Theatre in 1893.

By descent from Irving’s estate, the estimate is £1200-1800 at Dreweatts of Newbury on July 6. View and bid for this Arts & Crafts crucifix via thesaleroom.com.

2. Four Seasons linocut

This 10½ x 12½in (26 x 31cm) linocut, Spring by Claude Flight (1881-1955) has an estimate of £2500-3500 at Roseberys London on July 7.

Signed and numbered, it is from an edition of 50 published in 1926 as part of The Four Seasons suite.

View and bid for this linocut via thesaleroom.com.

3. Bell from Royal Yacht

Charles Miller’s sale on July 7 of Maritime and Scientific Models, Instruments & Art includes the main foremast bell from HM Royal Yacht Alexandra, 1907, estimate £6000-8000.

The Alexandra, designed by Sir Philip Watts and named after the Queen, was laid down in A&J Ingis’ shipyard in March 1906 and launched by the Duchess of Argyll on May 30, 1907.

After the Great War it was deemed extravagant to have two royal yachts and she was laid up from 1922. In 1925 she was sold to the Norwegian firm Det Nordenfjeldske, renamed Prins Olav and began a career of Fjord pleasure cruising. However, she was caught up in the Norwegian Campaign of 1940. On June 9, while attempting to join a convoy to steam back to the UK, the yacht was sunk by German bombers.

The bell offered would have been removed at the renaming in 1925 and was discovered by a private collector, unidentified, in the cellar of a Belgian antique shop some 50 years ago.

View and bid for this foremast bell via thesaleroom.com.

4. First published comic

The Thomson Roddick sale in Carlisle on July 9 includes what is billed as “a pioneering publication and generally accepted as the world’s first published comic, with those famous words ‘to be continued’ first used as early as issue 2”.

Estimated at £1500-2500 are Vol 1, nos 1-16 of the Glasgow Looking Glass, later the Northern Looking Glass (after the first five issues). The earlier issues are lithographed, the later ones engraved, with caricature and comic illustrations and text throughout.

Satirising the political and social life of Scotland in the 1820s, it is said to have been conceived and illustrated by William Heath, although Thomson Roddick cautions: “There is some debate regarding the extent of Heath’s involvement with indications that he did not participate until issue no 10.”

The …Glass was published by ‘John Watson, Lithographic Press, 169 George St. (Glasgow) – Hints taken, ideas illustrated and fancies illuminated’, from June 11, 1825, to February 20, 1826. The final issue is dated April 3, 1826.

View and bid for this early comic via thesaleroom.com.

5. 19th century reclining armchair

The auction at Mander in Sudbury on July 11 includes some fine antiques from Dalby Hall, Lincolnshire.

Many pieces were purchased from dealers in the past decade. This 19th century leather upholstered and carved mahogany reclining armchair was purchased from John Thompson Antiques for £8250 in 2000.

The estimate is £3000-5000. View and bid for this armchair via thesaleroom.com.

6. Chinese export vases

Silverwoods’ sale in Clitheroe, Lancashire, on July 8 includes this pair of 19th century Chinese export triple gourd form vases standing 18in (44cm) high.

As well as floral sprays, the vases have an armorial crest thought to relate to a branch of the Mosley family of Ancoats.

Estimate £400-500. View and bid for these Chinese vases via thesaleroom.com.