Roland Arkell



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. A gold coin

This Phillip III trentin (above) from 1598-1621 is a gold 2 excelentes depicting busts of Ferdinand and Isabella facing each other and two eight-pointed stars.

It comes from the Barcelona mint in Catalonia and is a fairly rare provincial type struck with “markedly good detail in the design features”.

It is offered in William George’s Rare Coins & Sovereigns sale of April 21, where the bidding starts at £2500.

2. Bordeaux wines

Brightwells is rolling out a series of weekly online wine sales across the next month.

The sale closing on April 22 focuses on Bordeaux reds including these three magnums of Chateau Haut Brion 1970 (estimate £900-1200).

3. Chinese Empire book

A 1798 first edition copy of the eight volumes of A Complete View of the Chinese Empire carries an estimate of £300-400 at Forum Auctions in London on April 23.

The full title continues: Exhibited in a Geographical Description of that Country, a Dissertation on its Antiquity, and a Genuine and Copious Account of Earl Macartney’s Embassy from the King of Great Britain to the Emperor of China.

Pictured here is its engraved portrait frontispiece depicting the emperor emeritus Qianlong, who had abdicated two years earlier in favour of his son Jaiqing.





4. Victorian silhouette picture

This Victorian reverse-painted silhouette picture titled The Pedlars is estimated at £100-150 in a timed auction held by Hutchinson Scott of Skipton closing on April 23.

The image, in a burr maple ogee moulded frame, measures 5 x 8in (13 x 19cm).

5. Vintage Death Star toy

Famously, when first partnered with Kenner, the British toymaker Palitoy struggled to make of the original Death Star set.

Under pressure to keep costs low and hit the shelves in time for Christmas 1978, the firm scrapped the all-plastic model in favour of its own design. The cardboard hemisphere seen here was the makeshift result.

This example, in relatively good condition, has an estimate of £300-500 at East Bristol Auctions on April 25.