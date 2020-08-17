Roland Arkell, Alex Capon



1. Silver penny from c.1066

An Edward the Confessor silver penny from the York mint is offered with an estimate of £180-250 at the Tennants Coins and Banknotes Sale on August 19.

Catalogued as in ‘very fine condition’, it was part of the Bishophill I Hoard, a deposit of 300-plus silver pennies laid down in a ceramic crucible, c.1066, in the Bishophill area of York during William the Conqueror’s campaign.

2. Silver coffee pot

A George II silver coffee pot, by Benjamin Brancker, Liverpool, c.1720, is guided at £7000-9000 in the Elstob & Elstob auction in Ripon on August 20.

In plain tapering cylindrical form with faceted spout, it features a domed cover with banded orb finial, a wooden scroll handle, and is stamped twice with maker’s mark BB and twice STERLING to base.

The pot is also engraved with a crest: that of Willis of Halsnead Park and Hall-of-the-Hill, Lancashire, for Thomas Willis, a Liverpool merchant who in 1684 purchased the estate of Halsnead. He died unmarried in 1727.

3. Rowing sketch

This sketch of a rower is by Andre Dunoyer de Sigonzac (1884-1974), a French artist who was a talented draughtsman and printmaker as well a painter who worked in a range of styles.

He began painting in 1903 and by 1909 was exhibiting regularly at the Salon des Indépendants. After serving in the First World War, where he produced a number of notable trench scenes, he purchased a villa in St Tropez with fellow artists Luc-Albert Moreauad and André Villeboeuf where they produced a series of Mediterranean scenes.

This signed, pen, ink and wash drawing appears to be a rapidly executed sketch. It has provenance to the Gaston Demierre collection and was sold at Christie’s in September 2012.

It is estimated at £400-600 at Anderson & Garland on August 20.

4. Robin Day chair

This recently refurbished reclining chair designed by Robin Day in 1952 for Hille has an estimate of £800-1200 at the Mid Century Design sale at W&H Peacock in Bedford on August 21.

5. French Bonbonniere

On August 19, Dreweatts’ Interiors auction, The Summer Sale, will include property of the late Betty, Lady Grantchester (1925-2019). On offer are 24 lots from her home, The Gate House in Kingston, Surrey.

Betty Suenson-Taylor was born Betty Moores in 1925. She was the eldest child of the Littlewoods founder Sir John Moores (1896-1993). It was as an undergraduate at Cambridge that she met her husband Kenneth Suenson-Taylor, later 2nd Baron Grantchester.

In the early 1970s she joined the board of Littlewoods, and took over as director in 1977, at a time when few women held such senior positions.

Pictured here is a French enamel, tortoiseshell and composition 8cm (3in) diameter bonbonniere, c.1790, the cover with a semi-relief profile portrait of Henri IV.

Estimate £600-800.

