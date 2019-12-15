ATG Reporter



1) Chinese Republican dish, Vincennes porcelain cup, Lord Byron card case – six auction highlights that caught bidders’ eyes

ATG’s selection of hammer highlights includes a Vincennes porcelain cup and saucer that made over 25-times estimate and a rare Chinese Republican period dish by a celebrated decorator that made 90-times estimate.

2) Sotheby’s wins court case over a disputed €10m ‘Frans Hals’ painting

Auction house Sotheby’s has won its case against the former business partner of Old Master picture dealer Mark Weiss over a Frans Hals (1582-1666) painting that Sotheby’s now deems is a fake.

3) Major Old Master sale in France as New York’s Metropolitan Museum buys late-Gothic painting for €5m

An Old Master painting by a mid-14th century painter who was active in Bohemia drew dramatic competition at a small auction house in France. It was knocked down at €5m (£4.27m) to a dealer acting for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

4) Chinese porcelain vase is surprise star of dedicated Asian art sale

The main series of Asian works of art sales in Paris takes place during December. Auctions include dedicated sales at Sotheby’s, Christie’s, Artcurial and Tajan while the Drouot auction centre had no fewer than 15 auctions wholly or partly dedicated to this field.

5) Daoguang vase up to the mark after lengthy bidding battle

After a 17-minute bidding battle, a Chinese blue and white bottle vase with a Daoguang (1820-50) six-character seal mark was hammered down for £270,000 at Gorringe’s in Lewes, East Sussex.

