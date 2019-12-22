Frances Allitt



You have 2 more free articles remaining

“I fear for the half dozen other troughs in the borough.”

Coombe Lane local Terence Meredith, who tends the plants in the Coombe Lane trough which is among the six stone troughs that went missing in a recent spate of thefts.





“This extraordinary book contains Peckitt’s notes on what he was learning as a young artist. He writes about how to paint details… he considers thicknesses and textures, shading and light - what colours should be used and how paints should be mixed.”

Sarah Brown from the University of York, which purchased the teenage-years diary of Yorkshire-born William Peckitt who went on to become a celebrated glass craftsman.





“I said to the vetters, ‘we’re not the Third Reich – we need to do vetting as an advisory activity and if you’re unsure of something, tell the dealer with a smile.”

Dan Leyland, fair director, on making Art & Antiques for Everyone a "friendlier event."





“Roubiliac’s Head of a Laughing Child is one of the most exciting discoveries in ceramics for many years. This vivacious sculpture is one of the most fluently modelled examples of English sculptural porcelain ever produced and I’m thrilled it joins our collection.”

Reino Liefkes, head of ceramics at the Victoria and Albert Museum, on the institution’s new acquisition.





