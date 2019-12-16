Roland Arkell



1. Omega 'James Bond' watch

Omega teamed up with James Bond in 1995 and 007 sported these timepieces during his last few films. This 2012 stainless steel Seamaster Professional 300M “James Bond” bracelet watch is a 50th anniversary limited edition of 11007 pieces, with a special motif dial.

This example is offered with its original box and is pitched at £2800-3200 at Watches of Knightsbridge auction on December 16.

View and bid for this gentleman’s stainless steel Omega Seamaster Professional 300M “James Bond” bracelet watch on thesaleroom.com.

2. Maritime watercolour

A typical watercolour of steam and sail-powered shipping in an estuary by the prolific maritime artist William Lionel Wyllie (1851-1931), signed and dated lower right, is guided at £400-600 at Cotswold Auction Company in Cheltenham on December 17.

Measuring 6½ x 19in (16 x 47cm), it is housed in its original gilt frame with gilt slip.

View and bid for this maritime watercolour on thesaleroom.com.

3. Railwayana poster

The Liverpool Overhead Railway (known locally as the ‘Dockers’ Umbrella’) operated along the Liverpool Docks from 1893-1956.

It was the first electric elevated railway and the first to use automatic colour light signals, and was home to one of the first passenger escalators at a railway station.

A poster printed by The Liverpool Printing & Stationery Co promising Unrivalled Views of Dockland and Shipping carries an estimate of £400-600 on day two of the Trains Galore sale at Special Auction Services in Newbury on December 18. A label affixed to the poster amends the ticket prices to First Class 1/8 Third Class 1/4.

View and bid for this railway poster on thesaleroom.com.

4. Memorabilia from The Snowman

Bonhams’ Entertainment Memorabilia sale on December 17 includes a number of original sketches and animation cels from the 1982 short film The Snowman.

A 10½ x 13in (26 x 33cm) gouache on celluloid cel depicting The Snowman in a hat playing at dressing-up with James is estimated at £1000-1500. It is accompanied by a photocopied production background with sequence number annotations to the lower edge.

View and bid for this The Snowman cel on thesaleroom.com.