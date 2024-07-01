Cecile Shannon





A private client had consigned over 30 of the 18th century Neapolitan crèche figures, and included the original auction catalogue with “Good for Christmas” poignantly scribbled in the margin.

Evans realised the contents were extraordinary, having encountered figures of this date and quality only once before in her career. Each standing at 10.5 to 15in (27-40cm) high, their individual artistry embodied the spirit of 18th century Naples.

As she told ATG, they were so “lifelike and characterful, to the degree that some of the male figures even had textured stubble”.

Italian cultural identity

Neapolitan crèche figures hold a significant nostalgic value for Italians. They are deeply rooted in Italian culture and tradition, particularly in Naples where the art form originated. For many Italians, the Nativity scene with its intricately crafted figures is a symbol of Christmas and represents a sense of cultural identity and heritage.

The cherished tradition of creating elaborate Nativity scenes in Italy can be traced back to St Francis of Assisi in the 13th century. Known as 'presepio' after the Latin word for 'crib’, Neapolitan craftsmen (‘pastori’) dedicated themselves to creating intricate and lifelike figures that would bring the Nativity scene to life.

Neapolitan crèche figures are made from a variety of materials including terracotta, wood and wire for pliability. Typically handcrafted and hand-painted with meticulous attention to detail, they range in size from a few inches to life-size, and each figure is carefully posed and dressed in elaborate costumes.

However, it was in Naples during the 18th century that the art of making crèche figures reached its pinnacle. Renowned sculptors and painters were employed by aristocratic patrons, including the Neapolitan King, to create figures and backdrops for magnificent ‘presepio’.

The Italian Masters

The masters of this unique art form included Giuseppe Sammartino (1720-93), well known for his monumental sculptures in marble and in stucco, his pupils Salvatore di Franco, Giuseppe Gori, and Angelo Viva, and one Lorenza Mosca (d.1789), who was employed at the Royal Porcelain Factory at Capodimonte and became stage director of the Royal Christmas Crib.

These tableaux were highly detailed and theatrical in design, incorporating not just biblical stories of the Nativity but vignettes of everyday life in Naples during the 18th century. A multi-cultural harbour town where street-sellers, beggars, market and town folk would rub shoulders with shepherds, the three Magi and the holy family, amid an architectural backdrop of taverns and ruined temples.

Given the lack of comparable lots appearing at auction, Evans pitched the estimates conservatively on the premise that the market would decide. Entered into the Fine & Decorative sale in West Norwood on June 26, the run of eight grouped lots were fought over and won by two competing Neapolitan buyers on the phone against underbidders online. As such, they all performed well with most exceeding their estimates (for results refer to the illustrations).

Archangel Gabriel

However, the hammer highlight had to be the lot incorporating a group of four angels, two winged putti and the figure of Christ.

Pre-sale interest in this ensemble was intense, especially from Italy and specifically Naples. The bidders seemed particularly interested in the largest angel, the Archangel Gabriel in a white/pale blue gown edged with gold, and it was this figure which pushed up the final result. Estimated at £800-1200, the lot hammered down for £23,000 (plus 26/25% buyer’s premium).

It seems highly likely, given the prices achieved, that some of the lots on offer were by a known master and it seems appropriate that they are winging their way back to Napoli.