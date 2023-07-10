Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire





1. Fabergé magnifying glass

The Fine Sale at Lockdales in Ipswich on July 12-13 includes this Fabergé object: a folding gem set silver and gold magnifying glass. Marked for the workmaster Anders Nevalainen, it comes in an original, fitted marked Fabergé box. Estimate £2500-3000.

View this magnifying glass via thesaleroom.com

2. Victorian oak and brass charity box

This 10in (24cm) late Victorian oak and brass charity box by Spencer and Co of Great Queen Street, London, is on a naval theme. The central coin cylinder with a slot cut to the top is set with a brass anchor.

It has a guide of £300-500 at Brettells in Newport, Shropshire, on July 11.

View this charity box via thesaleroom.com

3. Regency emerald and diamond brooch

The sale of Fine Jewellery, Silver, Watches and Objects of Vertu sale at Dreweatts in Newbury on July 12 includes this handsome Regency emerald and diamond brooch with a royal provenance.

It is offered for sale with a report from Gemmological Certification Services stating that the central squared cushion-cut Columbian stone weighs around 2.47cts and shows some evidence of minor to moderate clarity enhancement.

Dated to c.1815, it comes in a contemporary fitted ebony box with a gold top engraved with the inscription: This broach belonged to Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte Augusta, Obt 6 Nov 1817 at 22, & on her lamented demise, was the kind and valued gift of Her Consort, Prince Leopold of Saxe Coburg to Mary Anne John Thynne, one of HRHs ladies of the bedchamber.

Princess Charlotte Augusta (1796-1817) was the only child of the Prince of Wales and Caroline of Brunswick and at the time of her death in childbirth the heir presumptive to the British throne.

After the death of Charlotte, Mary Anne Master, the third daughter of Thomas Master, MP for Cirencester, became Lady of the Bedchamber to Princess Sophia. In 1838 her husband inherited the title 3rd Baron Carteret of Hawnes and she became Baroness Carteret.

Estimate £10,000-15,000.

View this brooch via thesaleroom.com

4. Suzanne Belperron brooch

This chalcedony, sapphire and diamond flower brooch by Suzanne Belperron (1900-83) is included in Tennants’ Fine Jewellery, Watches and Silver sale on July 15 with an estimate of £5000-7000.

The brooch is the property of a lady who was given it on her wedding day in 1952 by the Italian noblewoman Marchesa Maria Nunziate di Mignano.

Belperron began her career in jewellery design in 1919 at the House of René Boivin, the famed Parisian jewellers, before leaving to become the chief designer at Bernard Herz in 1932.

After Herz’s death she took over the company, renaming it Herz-Belperron.

View this brooch via thesaleroom.com

5. Kangxi jars

The sale at Bearnes Hampton & Littlewood in Exeter on July 11-12 includes this pair of Kangxi period wucai ‘phoenix’ jars. Standing 14in (35cm) high with hardwood stands and covers, they have a guide of £3000-5000.

View this pair of Kangxi period jars via thesaleroom.com