1) Plea to help find stolen René Lalique car mascot

A dealer whose René Lalique car mascot was stolen from a fair is offering a reward for its return.

Car mascot

Unique Lalique Mascots in Brighton is hoping this Lalique opalescent glass car mascot modelled as Vitesse will be found.

 

2) New auction houses and promotions – the latest news across the art and antiques sector

Movers & Shakers in the UK and US.

Rachael Osborn-Howard

Curated Auctions is run by Rachael Osborn-Howard.

3) National Trust seeks missing portrait of Catholic saint from Oxfordshire home

The National Trust is hoping to find a missing picture that was on display at Chastleton House in Oxfordshire.

Chastleton House in Oxfordshire

Chastleton House in Oxfordshire. Image credit: National Trust Arnhel de Serra.

4) Auction houses ban Russian bidders as sanctions take hold

A number of UK auction houses have stopped taking bids from buyers in Russia in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Bohomazov's Landscape, Caucasus (undulating composition)

Landscape, Caucasus (undulating composition) 1915 by Ukrainian artist Oleksandr Bohomazov (1880-1930). It is among the works being offered by dealer James Butterwick at TEFAF Maastricht in June with 15% of the proceeds going to the International Red Cross.

5) Dealer ‘ecstatic’ as Hampton Court welcomes ‘missing’ Boleyn falcon

A carved oak falcon depicting Anne Boleyn’s royal badge bought by a dealer for £75 is to go on display at Hampton Court Palace.

Carved falcon

The 8in (20cm) high carved oak mount modelled as a falcon.

