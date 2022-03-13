



1) Plea to help find stolen René Lalique car mascot

A dealer whose René Lalique car mascot was stolen from a fair is offering a reward for its return.

2) New auction houses and promotions – the latest news across the art and antiques sector

Movers & Shakers in the UK and US.

3) National Trust seeks missing portrait of Catholic saint from Oxfordshire home

The National Trust is hoping to find a missing picture that was on display at Chastleton House in Oxfordshire.

4) Auction houses ban Russian bidders as sanctions take hold

A number of UK auction houses have stopped taking bids from buyers in Russia in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

5) Dealer ‘ecstatic’ as Hampton Court welcomes ‘missing’ Boleyn falcon

A carved oak falcon depicting Anne Boleyn’s royal badge bought by a dealer for £75 is to go on display at Hampton Court Palace.