1) Art Deco necklace stars in our pick of five auction highlights

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare Art Deco necklace by René Boivin.

2) Plea to help find stolen model trains from Lancashire collector

Model railway enthusiast John Holden and the police are calling on the art and antiques sector to look out for a group of stolen model locomotives.

3) Christie's Paris unveils Givenchy collection ahead of auction

Christie’s Paris styled its entire building as room sets for the Hubert de Givenchy sale.

4) Pick of the week: The £80,000 picture before Bellany went off the railings

Works by John Bellany abound at auction, with at least 2000 pictures sold in the last 10 years.

5) Ceramics dealer E&H Manners buys Nicholas Sprimont portrait again – this time for the V&A

A historically significant portrait of Nicholas Sprimont sells to the Victoria and Albert Museum.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 9-15, 2022.