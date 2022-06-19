Most Read.jpg

Enjoy unlimited access: just £1 for 12 weeks

 Subscribe now

1) Art Deco necklace stars in our pick of five auction highlights

René Boivin necklace

René Boivin turquoise, rock crystal and black enamelled silver necklace – £32,000 at Fellows.

ATG’s weekly selection of items that caught bidders’ eyes includes a rare Art Deco necklace by René Boivin.

2) Plea to help find stolen model trains from Lancashire collector

Model of Liverpool Lime Street

Inside the shed at a home in Lytham St Annes which contained a model of Liverpool Lime Street railway station. All 45 locomotives and other parts of the collection were stolen.

Model railway enthusiast John Holden and the police are calling on the art and antiques sector to look out for a group of stolen model locomotives.

3) Christie's Paris unveils Givenchy collection ahead of auction

Givenchy

One of the room sets at Christie's in Paris. Image: Christie's / Nina Slavecheva.

Christie’s Paris styled its entire building as room sets for the Hubert de Givenchy sale.

4) Pick of the week: The £80,000 picture before Bellany went off the railings

John Bellany picture

The Finnon Smoker by John Bellany – £80,000 at McTear’s.

Works by John Bellany abound at auction, with at least 2000 pictures sold in the last 10 years.

5) Ceramics dealer E&H Manners buys Nicholas Sprimont portrait again – this time for the V&A

Nicholas Sprimont picture

The English school portrait of Nicholas Sprimont, Anne Sprimont and Susanna Protin together with five pieces of Chelsea Gold Anchor porcelain.

A historically significant portrait of Nicholas Sprimont sells to the Victoria and Albert Museum.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period June 9-15, 2022.