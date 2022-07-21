Laura Chesters





Overseen by Nathan Clements-Gillespie, the fair will feature more than 120 galleries, showing work from ancient to modern.

Among the exhibitors are Dickinson, Johnny Van Haeften, Hazlitt Holland-Hibbert, Van de Weghe, ArtAncient, Gisèle Croës, Peter Finer, Sam Fogg and Dr Jörn Günther Rare Books.

The Spotlight section of Frieze Masters will this year be curated by Camille Morineau (co-founder and Research Director of AWARE - Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibitions) and be dedicated to women artists, featuring 26 artists (born between 1900-51).

Contemporary art-focused Frieze London, founded in 2003, takes place close by in the park and features more than 160 contemporary galleries.