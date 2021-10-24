Most Read

1) How a studio sale can transform the market

The Descent from the Cross by Lionel Ellis – £3400 at Ewbank’s.

The remaining works from the studio of Lionel Ellis (1903-88) were on offer at Ewbank's.

2) Orientalist painting authenticated on BBC show 'Fake or Fortune?' heads to auction at Sotheby’s

At Prayer, painted in 1858 by Jean-Léon Gérôme, is to be offered at Sotheby’s estimated at £80,000- 120,000.

A picture bought for around £4000 and eventually authenticated as by Jean-Léon Gérôme on the BBC programme 'Fake or Fortune?' will offered at Sotheby’s with an estimate of £80,000-120,000.

3) Yorkshire Museum buys Ryedale Roman Bronzes from London dealer with help from wealthy donor

The four bronzes discovered in North Yorkshire that sold for £185,000 at Hansons in May. They have now been sold to the Yorkshire Museum via dealership David Aaron. Image courtesy of Hansons.

A hoard of Roman bronzes discovered by metal detectors and sold at auction by Hansons in May has been sold to the Yorkshire Museum by dealer David Aaron.

4) Bidders ponder riddle of the Sphinx statues

The two Sphinx statues sold for £195,000 at Mander.

A pair of Sphinx garden ornaments estimated at just £300-500 at a Suffolk auction were hammered down at £195,000.

5) A Whitefriars glass vase from the collection of an English pop impresario is among six lots to watch

The British Art Pottery & Design sale at Woolley & Wallis includes this Whitefriars glass cylindrical vase in the Sage green style estimated at £400-600.

With estimates from £400-£16,000 a Whitefriars vase was among six previews of upcoming items.

This list is based on unique users for individual news stories over the period October 14-20, 2021.

