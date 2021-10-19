Laura Chesters



The commode, dating to c.1770, will go on display at the Tudor-Jacobean Temple Newsam House in Leeds.

It was commissioned by antiquarian and collector Charles Townley (1737-1805) of Townley Hall near Burnley in Lancashire.

Townley sourced the hardstone and lava top from one of his Grand Tours and the design for the neo-classical panels came from Townley’s personal copy of Le Antichità di Ercolano.

Jonathan Coulborn of Thomas Coulborn & Sons of Sutton Coldfield, said: “This striking commode is a particularly apt object to celebrate the spirit of the British Antique Dealers’ Association. The piece of furniture was born from Charles Townley’s love of antiquity and desire to own a beautiful object, incorporating not only the designs, but even the materials of the archaeological discoveries that fascinated the Grand Tourists of his time.”

The acquisition was funded by The Leeds Art Fund.

Mark Westgarth, chair of the Leeds Art Fund, said it is “absolutely delighted to support the acquisition of the Townley commode” by using funds from the Hurst Bequest to be “able to ensure that this highly-important object is accessible to the public”.

Adam Toole, curator at Temple Newsam, said: “Its craftsmanship and unique design are extraordinary, but so too are the opportunities the commode will present for our visitors. Being so imbued with the personality of Charles Townley and the spirit of the Grand Tour, it will cast light on Temple Newsman’s already fine late 18th century collections in exciting new ways.”

BADA Week, a nationwide initiative of events and exhibitions, ran from October 11-17.