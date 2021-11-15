Roland Arkell, Tom Derbyshire



You have 2 more free articles remaining

1. Fabergé silver vase

A Russian silver vase by Fabergé (above) is offered in Tennants’ Fine Jewellery, Watches and Silver Sale on November 13 in Leyburn with an estimate of £700-1000.

Marked for Fabergé and workmaster Jenny Väkevä, it was made in St Petersburg in 1902-08 and is set with three Russian coins depicting Empress Elizabeth. View this Fabergé silver vase via thesaleroom.com.

2. Ian Fleming's pearl set cufflinks

The Jewellery & Watches sale at Mallams Oxford on November 17 includes an intriguing pair of cultured pearl set cufflinks previously owned by James Bond author Ian Fleming. He is thought to have worn them to the post-screening party for the Dr No premiere in 1962.

The letters engraved to the back of each panel (WUS, SIL, UDH and NUF) are thought to be a code, although one apparently yet to be solved. The Fleming estate has been unable to elaborate on it.

A gift to the vendor by a member of Fleming’s extended family, they come for sale with an estimate of £800-1200. View these pearl set cufflinks via thesaleroom.com.

3. George III necessaire

This 2in (5.5cm) George III rococo agate, gold and enamel necessaire, in the style of James Barbot, features a white enamel posy to the lower rim reading Votre amitie fait mon bon heur (Your friendship makes me happy).

A red stone push button releases that cover to reveal two glass bottles with gold lids, and various implements.

It is guided at £3000-4000 in the Fine Jewellery sale at Woolley & Wallis in Salisbury on November 18.

View this George III rococo necessaire via thesaleroom.com.

4. Five-shot double-action revolver

This five-shot double-action revolver, marked Adams patent 16851 to one side of frame and Adams 1856 Patent to the other, has Liege proof marks and a frame marked A Francotte A Liege. The fitted wooden case is labelled for Moore & Woodward, Gun and Rifle Manufacturers, London.

It is guided at £800-1200 at Bishop & Miller in Stowmarket on November 19.

View this five-shot double-action revolver via thesaleroom.com.

5. Clarice Cliff bowl

This Clarice Cliff shape 55 circular bowl decorated with the Alton design (supposedly inspired by Alton Towers and the surrounding countryside) comes for sale at Leighton Hall Auctions in Alton, Staffordshire, on November 20 with a guide of £100-200.

View this Clarice Cliff bowl via thesaleroom.com.