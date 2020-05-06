Laura Chesters



The five original page cartoons will be sold to raise money for the Paris Hospitals Foundation at the online auction at 2.30pm on May 26.

Uderzo died on March 24 ‘from a heart attack unrelated to the coronavirus’ and his wife Ada and his daughter Sylvie would like to thank the hospital staff that looked after him.

The family have donated the cartoons to be auctioned. They comprise three Astérix pages, a Tanguy et Laverdure page and a page from Oumpah-Pah.

Artcurial said no buyer’s premium will apply on the sale.

Among the five lots are 'Astérix et Latraviata', page 18, volume 31 from 2001, and Astérix's 'La Rose et le Glaive' from page 38, volume 29, from 1991, with an estimate of €80,000-120,000 each.

Uderzo created the famed Astérix comics in 1959 with the writer René Goscinny. The comics were a worldwide success and the 38 Asterix comic books sold more than 380m copies that were translated into 110 languages.